India to face notch up military response if it resorted to misadventure against Pakistan

Islamabad, December 18 (KMS): Foreign Office has emphatically stated that India will face an assured notch up military response if it resorted to any ill-considered misadventure against Pakistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has credible information that New Delhi is planning to undertake a military misadventure across the Line of Control for which it is trying to seek understanding from major powers.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defeat Indian designs. Any miscalculation will result in global embarrassment for India as it faced last year.

He, however, warned that such a scenario will seriously destabilize the region with catastrophic consequences. He said this has been shred with the important world capitals.

Zahid Hafeez said any military conflict between Pakistan and India will also seriously undermine the peace prospects in Afghanistan, for which the entire responsibility will rest with India.

Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan urges the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.

The spokesperson said the irrational approach is driven by Indian frustration emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime’s policies aimed at subjugation of religious minorities and disadvantaged segment of the society.

Zahid Hafeez said a series of events and developments have exposed the real face of India to the world community. The recently released Dossier by Pakistan has left no doubt about Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

The spokesperson said India would be well advised to desist from any misadventure for the regional peace and security.

He strongly condemned the targeting of a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan by Indian occupational forces in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control this morning. He said the UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of the Indian ceasefire violations.

He said the UN vehicle was damaged and fortunately the officers were not injured. He said the officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

Zahid Hafeez said the reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupational troops.

The spokesperson said this year alone, India has committed 2, 992 ceasefire violations to date resulting in the martyrdom of twenty seven people and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians.

Like this: Like Loading...