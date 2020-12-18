Indian atrocities render over 3.5 million Kashmiris migrants

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the unabated Indian state terrorism over the last 73 years has taken a heavy toll on the lives of the people of the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Migrants Day, today, revealed that while over 400,000 Kashmiris have been martyred more than 3.5 million others have been rendered migrants due to the lingering Kashmir dispute caused by India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The report maintained that the Indian atrocities during the last over seven decades forced thousands of Kashmiris to leave IIOJK and take shelter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries. It said that during the last thirty one years alone, the Indian state terrorism compelled forty thousand Kashmiris to migrate and live outside the occupied territory as refugees and migrants. These Kashmiris live in different refugee camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a youth Zaheer Abbas Lone, who was injured in the firing of Indian troops, yesterday, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, today. Zaheer was shot at by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Gund Baba Khaleel in Islamabad district. The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the killing of Zaheer Abbas Lone.

The General Secretary of Kashmir Freedom Front, Mohammad Akbar Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced in strong terms the Indian brutalities on the innocent people of the territory. He deplored that India was victimizing the Kashmiris for demanding their birthright to self-determination.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, interacting with people in different villages of Kulgam district said the ongoing liberation movement has entered a decisive phase and the brave Kashmiri people are determined to take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

On the other hand, the APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, on his death anniversary. He termed Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas as a shining star of Kashmir liberation movement who strived for Kashmir’s freedom from India and accession with Pakistan till his last breath.

The family members of three youth, Asif Ahmed Butt, Zahid Farooq Khan and Shahid Ahmed Mir staged a demonstration against the Indian police at Press Colony in Srinagar, today. The protesters said that the police were implicating the youth in the murder of noted lawyer, Advocate Babr Qadri. They said that the youth were innocent and demanded proper investigation of the case.

