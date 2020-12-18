Indian brutalities in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) has strongly condemned the Indian brutalities on the innocent people of the territory.

The KKF General Secretary, Mohammad Akbar Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that India had been using its military might against the innocent Kashmiris for the last over seven decades.

He said, the people of IIOJK are demanding their birthright to self-determination and they are sacrificing for the cherished goal of freedom from Indian bondage, which no power on the earth can deny them for long.

He said, India has given a free hand to its troops to kill, arrest and harass innocent Kashmiris especially youth which is the worst kind of state terrorism and highly condemnable.

Mohammad Akbar Dar said, when the whole world is facing COVID-19 pandemic and many humans lost their precious lives, the Indian rulers are hatching anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim plots.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them immediately.

