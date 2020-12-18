Lingering Kashmir dispute renders 3.5 million Kashmiris migrants

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): The lingering Kashmir dispute has rendered over 3.5 million Kashmiris migrants since 1947.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Migrants Day, today, revealed that due to the Indian atrocities during the last over seven decades, thousands of Kashmiris have to leave the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take shelter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries.

The report said that the unabated Indian state terrorism during the last thirty one years had forced over forty thousand Kashmiris to migrate and live outside the occupied territory as refugees and migrants. These Kashmiris live in different refugee camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

The report said that at least 40401 of the migrant Kashmiris were living in migrant camps set up in different cities and towns of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It added that of those migrants, 27,260 were living in Muzaffarabad, 6,805 in Bagh, 5,393 in Kotli, 805 in Mirpur and 138 in Rawalakot.

