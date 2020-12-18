Mother, son found dead in Jammu

Jammu, December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two dead bodies were found in Jammu district.

The dead bodies of son and mother were found under mysterious conditions in Akhnoor area of the district.

“During search of a body, room key of a private hotel, PR Hotel located in Bakhshi Nagar, was recovered,” officials said, adding that later a team from Bakhshi Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and opened the hotel room using the key recovered from the body.

“A woman was found lying dead inside the hotel room. She has been identified as Sarita Devi of Talab Tillo, mother of the man found dead in Akhnoor,” the officials said.

Police said, further investigation is going on.

