Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a youth who was injured in the firing of Indian troops, yesterday, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, today.

The youth, Zaheer Abbas Lone, was shot at and critically injured by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Gund Baba Khaleel in Islamabad district, yesterday. He succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, today.

Like this: Like Loading...