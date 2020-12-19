APHC condemns reign of terror unleashed by India in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the so-called democratic India has unleashed the worst reign of terror in the territory to stop the Kashmiris from raising voice against its brutalities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops have stepped up their cordon and search operations and nocturnal raids across the territory particularly in Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts for the last several days, making the life of the residents miserable. He said that the troops were subjecting the locals to harassment and torture in the chilly weather conditions.

The spokesman said that India had deprived the people of IIOJK of all the basic rights. He said thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, have been illegally detained in jails just for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said by holding so-called elections for District Development Council in IIOJK India is trying to mislead the international community into believing that ground situation in territory is normal which is far from reality. He said that Kashmiris had nothing to do with the sham elections held under the shadow of guns as they were making huge sacrifices not for perks and privileges but for freedom from illegal Indian subjugation.

The spokesman appealed to the international community to impress upon New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that permanent peace could be ensured in the region.

