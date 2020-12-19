APHC condemns surge in reign of terror by India in IIOJK

Release of all illegally detained Kashmiris demanded

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that the so-called democratic India has unleashed the worst reign of terror in the territory to stop the Kashmiris from raising voice against its brutalities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops have stepped up their cordon and search operations and nocturnal raids across the territory particularly in Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts for the last several days, making the life of the residents miserable. He said that the troops were subjecting the locals to harassment and torture in the chilly weather conditions. The spokesman appealed to the international community to impress upon New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that permanent peace could be ensured in the region.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam. He demanded immediate release of Mushtaq-ul-Islam and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, today, visited Pampore area of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Hurriyat activist, Murawat Hussain, on the sad demise of his mother.

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani, in a statement in Srinagar said the continued suspension of high-speed internet service has badly affected the education, tourism, and commerce sectors in IIOJK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian brutalities cannot force the Kashmiris to give up their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It said that Indian state terrorism had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle in the past and would meet the same fate in future as well.

