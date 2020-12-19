Death of Hurriyat activist’s mother condoled in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo and Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja, today, visited Pampore, Pulwama, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Hurriyat activist, Murawat Hussain on the sad demise of his mother.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar speaking on the occasion said that the deceased woman always mobilized women to take part in freedom processions. He said, the death of the noble lady is a great loss to freedom movement and the resistance camp has lost a devoted and true sympathizer.

The leaders also paid glowing tributes to Mujahid Zaheer Abbas Lone who was martyred by Indian troops recently.

