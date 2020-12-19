Indian Army firing on UN vehicle across LoC condemned

Islamabad, December 19 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has strongly condemned Indian Army firing on the United Nations vehicle and civilians living near the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian army targeted the UN vehicle carrying two officers of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control, yesterday. The UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet the victims of the Indian ceasefire violations.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, India has been committing rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on the LoC and the world community must take cognizance of the matter.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi, who is illegally detained in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail for the past four years. He said, she is on a ventilator now. All Kashmiri detainees are at high life risk due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Indian jails, he deplored.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi demanded immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Alam Butt and thousands of other Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

He also demanded of the UN General Secretary to send a UN fact-finding team to IIOJK to investigate massive human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad deplored that after repealing Kashmir’s special status in August, last year, India had stepped up its efforts to bring about a demographic change in IIOJK. He said, for the purpose, Indian citizens are being settled in the occupied territory.

He said that the youth of the territory were currently the worst victims of Indian state terrorism. He added that at a time when the people of IIOJK were facing massive second wave of corona epidemic along with Indian state terrorism, the Modi government is holding so-called District Development Council elections in the territory to divert the attention of the international community from the Indian brutalities.

Like this: Like Loading...