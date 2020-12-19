Khan Sopori condemns Mushtaq-ul-Islam’s arrest in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded release of Mushtaq-ul-Islam and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He also paid rich tributes to mujahid, Shabbir Ahmed Khan on his 15th martyrdom anniversary and other youth, martyred by Indian troops during the current month. He said that Kashmiris were indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

