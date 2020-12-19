Moosvi condoles deaths of party leaders’ relatives in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of party leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Yagipura, Magam.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of Syed Mazhar Rizvi Of Zenagir, Srinagar.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses with patience.

