Pakistan appreciates Azerbaijan’s support on IIOJK issue

Islamabad, December 19 (KMS): Pakistan has appreciated Azerbaijan’s valuable support on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at various international fora, including at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

THis was said at the 2nd Round of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in a virtual mode.

The Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Azerbaija delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov.

The Foreign Secretary recognized Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at various international fora, including at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed the Azerbaijani counterpart about the grave situation in IIOJK, marked by gross violations of human rights, illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and intensification of ceasefire violations by the Indian side on the Line of Control (LoC), threatening peace and security.

The Foreign Secretary stressed that the international community needed to take practical steps to address the grave situation and to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

