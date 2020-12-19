PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Islamabad, December 19 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this programme will provide health insurance to 1.2 million families in the territory and they can get medical treatment from three hundred and fifty health facilities across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the PTI government had started this project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the process has now been started to extend the facility to every household. In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government there is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year.

Imran Khan said the launch of this program in Azad Kashmir will also send a message across the LOC where a fascist and oppressive regime is oppressing the rights of people that we care for our people.

The Prime Minister said given the economic constraints, launching this universal health coverage programme was a courageous decision by the government. He said this programme is in line with the principles of State of Madina.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of founding fathers.

