APHC Advisory Body denounces India’s efforts to tarnish IIOJK status

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting of the Advisory Council [Majlis-e-Shura] of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was held at its headquarters in Srinagar, today.

The meeting was presided over by APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and was attended by its Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Khawaja Firdous Ahmed, Junaid Ahmad, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Arshad Aziz, Hameed Elahi, Fayyaz Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Shafi and Ms. Masooda.

The meeting discussed important issues related to the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Addressing the meeting, Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that although the people of Jammu and Kashmir were living a miserable life under the military siege of India, yet their spirit of freedom was strong. He said that anger and hatred among the Kashmiri people, especially the youth against India’s illegal occupation is growing with each passing day.

He condemned the Indian tactics of harming the Muslim-majority character of the territory and said that the people of Kashmir were being forced to fight a political war at the grassroots level for their survival.

He denounced in the strongest words the Indian acts of aggression to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison and restrict right to freedom to move and right to freedom of expression. He called upon international organizations to resolve Kashmir dispute and take effective measures to curb India’s immoral and illegal tactics.

The meeting hailed the steadfastness of all the Kashmiri political detainees including Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr. Qasim Faktoo, Dr. Shafi Shariati, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi, Nahidah Nasreen, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Shaukat Hakeem and Muhammad Yusuf Mir and described them as the prisoners of conscience.

