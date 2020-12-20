CRPF man injured in grenade attack in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured on Sunday evening in a grenade attack followed by firing at a joint check-post of CRPF and police in Achabal area of Islamabad district.

A senior police officer said that the militants lobbed the grenade at the check-post.

He said that a CRPF man of 96 battalion received injuries, who is undergoing treatment.

He added that more reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the entire area has been cordoned off to track down the attackers.

