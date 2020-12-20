Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

CRPF man injured in grenade attack in IIOJK

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured on Sunday evening in a grenade  attack followed by firing at a joint check-post of CRPF and police in Achabal area of Islamabad district.

A senior police officer said that the militants lobbed the grenade at the check-post.

He said that a CRPF man of 96 battalion received injuries, who is undergoing treatment.

He added that more reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the entire area has been cordoned off to track down the attackers.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: