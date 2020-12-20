ED seizes Rs 12-crore worth assets of Farooq Abdullah in IIOJK

Quaid-e-Azam remarks about India proven true: NC President

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crores of former puppet chief minister and National Conference president Farrooq Abdullah in connection with its money laundering probe.

The investigating agency is probing money laundering case linked to financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and has pressed similar charges against a few others as well.

The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar.

In October this year, the ED had last questioned the NC leader in connection with the case, kicking up a political storm as parties called it a vendetta against the formation of an alliance to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah in a media interview said, “It is true that when Mahatma Gandhi offered Mr. Jinnah, the Quaid-e-Azam, to become prime minister of India, but he in the presence of everyone said that you may make me the prime minister of India, today, but it is quite possible that you unseat me tomorrow because of your majority in the country. Moth-eaten Pakistan is, therefore, better for me than becoming the prime minister of a country, which is not trustworthy. And it has proven true today.”

The National Conference also termed the attachment of Dr Farooq Abdullah’s properties as “political vendetta meant to settle political score.” KMS—1A

Like this: Like Loading...