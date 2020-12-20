Elections new reason for internet shutdown in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have snapped the Internet services, now, in the name of so-called District Development Council elections started in the last week of November, particularly in South Kashmir.

The shutdown of the facility affected the studies and work of students, journalists and businessmen across the occupied territory. After Abrogation of Article 370, the Internet services were suspended, which were partially restored only on August 16, 2020.

A student, Nasir Hamid who is pursuing post graduation in geography from Kashmir University said that he is not able to attend his online classes since last one month.

“Internet is a distant dream for students of south Kashmir. Internet was already shut down every time a military operation starts here, but for the last one month, we have suffered a lot. I along with other students travel 5 km from my village to access the internet in this bone-chilling cold. Pursuing an education in Kashmir is very much difficult,” he added.

Adnan, another student, registered for an online course for class 11th on the online learning platform, Unacademy because he could not afford the fee for offline tuitions in Kashmir.

However, Adnan did not know that his online classes will be hampered due to the frequent Internet shutdowns in south Kashmir. “I have a desire to study medical but after spending huge amounts of money on the treatment of my father, my family could not afford my tuition fee. I decided to register on an online platform to take a course in 11th medical. It cost me around Rs. 3000. I was hopeful that I will take classes regularly but in south Kashmir, the internet is frequently stopped due to which I miss my online classes,” said Adnan, who resides in Rehmo village of Pulwama.

A freelance journalist wishing anonymity said, “I had to apply for a fellowship program but due to the internet shutdown, I could not apply it here. I had travelled to Srinagar from Pulwama to access the internet. Our life has become depressed due to this situation.”

Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang Pole did not respond to journalistic requests and messages.

