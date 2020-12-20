India constructing military settlements in IIOJK: Masood Khan

Islamabad, December 20 (KMS): India is reportedly accelerating work on developing settlement camps in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by transferring land to former army soldiers, AJK President Masood Khan said.

In a statement, Khan said India under a well-thought-out policy is swiftly acting to grab Kashmiri land to turn the whole IIOJK to its colony.

“The IOJK government has expedited the process to transfer 200 kanals [25 acres] agricultural land to the ex-Indian military officials for construction of the military settlement,” he added.

The statement by came amid reports that local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have identified 200 kanals of land in Budgam district to set up Kashmir’s first Sainik [soldiers] colony.

Quoting an unnamed official an Indian news website ThePrint reported that the colony is being primarily set up to “provide housing facilities to retired armed forces personnel and their families belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. The colony will also cater to widows and families of deceased personnel of the armed forces”.

Condemning the move, Khan termed it as “first military settlement to settle retired army personnel who had massacred Kashmiris”.

The attempts to construct such colonies by India in Kashmir have in the past faced resistance from local people.

According to ThePrint, the land identification process for the said colonies “was expedited in October this year”.

Like this: Like Loading...