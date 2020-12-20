JKPL delegation expresses solidarity with Dar’s family in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited Al-Safa Colony, Sopore, where the members of the delegation met with the family of illegally detained youth, Feroz Ahmad Dar, who has been languishing in jail for past seven years.

The delegation comprised Zubair-ul-Islam, Yasir Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad and Sheezan.

The delegates on the occasion also congratulated the family of Feroz, who recently completed his LLB from the Department of Law in the University of Kashmir.

The delegation members said that despite all odds, Feroz didn’t give up his studies. He initially passed his B.SC from central jail, Baramulla, in 2016 and simultaneously completed his Diploma in Human Rights from IGNOU.

Feroz Ahmad Dar was arrested on 18th April 2013 and is currently languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar.

Delegation later visited kulgam area of South Kashmir, where it met with the family members of many detained youths and expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum, today, pasted posters in Srinagar, rejecting the recent electoral farce conducted by the Indian military apparatus across the occupied territory. The posters read pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom contents.

In Muzaffarabad, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement said that Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf’s continued imprisonment for the past 16 years is the worst example of human rights violations. Uzair said that Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Tehsil Doro, Batagand has been the victim of Indian forces’ brutalities without any crime.

