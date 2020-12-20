Archive: Current Month

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a landslide struck the 270 kilometer long Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded.

The landslide hit the road at Bhoom in Chanderkote area, completely blocking the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the world.

The traffic officials said two vehicles suffered some damages after being hit by debris, but their occupants escaped unhurt.

Earlier, during the day, a truck turned turtle at Nachlana in Ramban, causing a temporary blockade of the highway.


