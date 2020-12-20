Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Zaheer Ahmad in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) visited the residence of martyr Zaheer Ahmad at Indr in Pulwama, and paid rich tributes to the martyr and his wife who also died recently and expressed solidarity and with the bereaved family members.

The party leaders including Ishfaq Rasool, Mohammad Yousuf, Tawseef Mushtaq, Muhammad Asif and Nazir Ahmed others while sharing grief with the bereaved family members urged democratic and freedom-loving countries to intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The party members in their speeches said that India and its Modi-led BJP government was violating international laws in and its communal, rigid and military policies on Kashmir were harming peace, economic and political stability in the region when the world is suffering from dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

They reiterated to continue the just freedom voice, adding that Kashmiris will never forget the martyrs and sacrifices of the people.

