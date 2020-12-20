TeM condemns summoning of children of Mushtaq Kundu

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Tehreek-e-Muzahamat delegation led by party General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, today, visited the residence of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq Ahmed Kundu in Aanchaar area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with him.

Indian police have summoned 16 years old son and 17 years old daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed Kundu to Humhama camp, Srinagar, for a social media post. They were harassed by Indian police.

Terming it as an act of cowardice, Muhammad Saleem Zargar said, it reflects the frustration of police and occupational authorities. Summoning teenage siblings to a police station and harassing them for a social media post speaks volumes about the mental and moral health of state agencies and authorities.

This act is highly condemnable and disgusting, he added.

Party leaders Reyaz Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed were also part of the delegation.

