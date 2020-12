Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces, today, arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference working vice-chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed from their residences in Srinagar.

The forces’ personnel raided the residences of the APHC leaders, during Maghrib prayers, harassed their family members and arrested them.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmed were shifted to unknown locations.

