Army settlements in IIOJK reflect India’s colonial mindset: JKNF

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while voicing its serious concern over the Indian government’s move to establish soldier colony in Budgam has said that the sinister move reflects the colonial mindset of the present regime in New Delhi.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, today, JKNF Spokesman Shafiqur Rehman while highlighting the devastating impacts of Indian army settlements on the Kashmiri society said that the move was an incursion into the rights of indigenous population.

Terming it as a breach of international law, the spokesman said that the unlawful move with serious social and political ramifications was a conspiracy to render Kashmiris homeless in their own homeland. “The fast sprawling colonialism framework in Kashmir, he said, amply demonstrates that the Modi government is hell bent on converting Kashmir into its colony.

Referring to Modi government’s policy of land grabbing in Kashmir, the spokesman said that there were reports that the occupation authorities had expedited the process of transferring hundreds of kanals agriculture land to the military officials.

Meanwhile, he expressed his grave concern over the continued bloodshed and killing of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces. Urging the world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, he said that India army has turned into a militia of butchers that kill Kashmiris mercilessly day in and day out without an inkling of accountability.

On the other hand, Kashmir Freedom Front in a statement expressed grief over the sad demise of the uncle of party Chairman Syed Bashir Andrabi.

