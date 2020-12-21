Archive: Current Month

December 2020
Chillai-Kalan begins in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, Dec 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the traditional 40-day long period of cold winter known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ began, today, in the Kashmir Valley.

The period known for sub-zero temperatures, frozen streams, lakes and rivers in the valley and in Ladakh region records the lowest temperature in the valley and Ladakh region.

Leh and Kargil towns of Ladakh region records a low of minus degrees Celsiuses, weather reports said

Chillai Kalan will end on January 30 next year.


