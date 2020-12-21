Delhi court orders framing of charges against Aasiya Andrabi

New Delhi, December 21 (KMS): A Delhi court on Monday ordered framing of charges against illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates in false cases.

Special Judge, Parveen Singh ordered to put Aasiya Andrabi and her associates — Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen — on trial for various cases. The charges are scheduled to be formally framed on January 18.

Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were arrested in April 2018 and have been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

