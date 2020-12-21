IIOJK fruit growers stand with protesting farmers in India

👉#BharatBandh

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): Fruit growers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have joined the protest by farmers, mostly Sikhs, across India as they believe that BJP led Modi govt is working only for projection of Hindus and targeting Sikh community.

Kashmiri fruit growers closed their businesses in solidarity with protesting Sikh farmers. The Kashmiri fruit growers and merchants said that they stand with protesting Indian farmers during these tough times.

The new agri-laws passed by BJP govt have pushed Indian farmers into a critical condition, and their widespread protest indicates that no one is happy with fascist Modi govt, they fruit growers said.

They said it is a historically established fact that not a single govt in India supported farmers who are providing bread and butter to whole India. RSS-backed BJP govt is pushing through anti-farmer laws during Covid-19 pandemic for ulterior motives.

They pointed out that newly introduced farm laws by BJP govt are meant to benefit trade tycoons and not poor farmers. KMS—3K

Like this: Like Loading...