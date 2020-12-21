India arrests 2 PDP leaders in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): Indian authorities detained two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP members, Sartaj Madani, uncle of Mehbooba Muft and Peer Mansoor were detained by the authorities on Monday.

The authorities in June this year had revoked black law PSA detention against the duo together alongside former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faisal.

“Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain were arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer is clueless as it is ‘oopar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Ghunda Raj,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

