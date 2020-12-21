India rendering IIOJK people homeless: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): Former puppet Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has attacked the fascist Modi government for inviting the outsiders to settle in IIOJK and rendering the native Kashmiris homeless.

Mehbooba Mufti said this after addressing a gathering at Chadoora in Badgam. Criticising New Delhi for abrogation of special status of IIOJ&K, Mufti said, “With the abrogation of Article 370, barbaric laws are being extended here to suppress the Kashmiri people. I along with other leaders will not allow India to implement such laws in Jammu and Kashmir and will resist such move on all fronts.”

“Since our domicile law was scrapped, New Delhi is bringing people from across India, while people from IIOJK are being evicted. They are pushed to the wall and are being forced to take harsh steps,” she said while referring to people who have asked to vacate the forest land.

She further said that the ruling dispensation is busy in harassing the people of Jammu and Kashmir and has failed to address the real issue for the last 70 years.

Mehbooba Mufti termed the attachment of Dr Farooq’s property by Enforcement Directorate (ED) a “sheer political vendetta”, saying that BJP IS settling scores while using agencies like NIA & ED.

