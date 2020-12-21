JKYSF demands peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has said the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India is the unresolved Kashmir dispute, which is main cause of insecurity and instability in the South Asian region

JKYSF Spokesman Muhammad Shafiq in a statement in Srinagar urged the UN to press India to stop human rights violations in Kashmir. He also has expressed serious concern over the escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and termed it a deliberate attempt on the part of India to divert world attention from the Kashmir dispute.

The statement said that India had started a mad race for arms and ammunitions endangering the peace in the whole region, saying, war is no option and asked for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in the interest of millions of people living in South Asia.

