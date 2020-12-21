Kashmiri people demanding basic right: Farida Behanji

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Farida Behanji has said that the Kashmiri people are demanding their basic right, the right to self-determination.

Farida Behanji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that this right of Kashmiri people is recognized in UN resolutions but India has deprived them of it for the last over seven decades. She said that all kinds of atrocities were being inflicted on Kashmiris and now the occupational troops have started evicting people from their houses as well. She said India has been occupying Jammu and Kashmir by force and has been holding Kashmiri Muslims hostage against their will.

Farida Behanji said that tens of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred while inhumane and immoral acts such as desecration, violence against children, the elderly and the young are a routine matter in IIOJK. She said that the siege of Kashmiri Muslims has been going on since August, last year.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat led by its Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui visited Natipora in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family Raies Ahmed who passed away yesterday evening.

Bilal Sidiqui speaking on the occasion said that the services and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would always be remembered with great reverence.

Like this: Like Loading...