Modi regime has stepped up brutalities in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government has stepped up its brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.

A Tehreek-e-Wahdat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that occupied Jammu and Kashmir has changed into the world’s largest military zone where people are deprived of all basic human rights and modern means of communication.

He said that the sole purpose of identifying land for construction of colonies for ex-Indian soldiers and their families in the occupied territory and providing domicile certificates to Indian Hindus was to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority in the territory. He said that Modi, the so-called champion of Digital India, has deprived Kashmiris of high speed internet service, which has caused severe hardship to Kashmiri students, journalists, industrialists and medical professionals.

The spokesman said that the illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists was a challenge to the international community and human rights bodies. He vowed that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite repressive measures being employed by India against them.

