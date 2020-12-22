Hundreds including Hurriyat leaders arrested in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities arrested hundreds of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activist and youth during massive crackdown operations in length and breadth of the territory.

The authorities during the house raids arrested APHC leader, Gulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed Lone, JKLF leader Muhammad Yasin Butt, human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Farooq Ahmad Khakhi and several others in Srinagar and other areas.

