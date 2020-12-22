APHC-AJK condemns arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir

Islamabad, December 22 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC-AJK) at an emergency meeting in Islamabad today strongly denounced the arrest of APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, and General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, by Indian police in Srinagar.

Hurriyat leaders at the meeting presided over by the APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khatib, said that the Indian police raided the residences of the Hurriyat leaders, arrested them and harassed their families. They said that India would never succeed in suppressing the resolve the Hurriyat leadership through arrests and other brutal tactics.

The leaders said that the Kashmiris were determined to take their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke to its logical conclusion at all costs. They said that Indian brutalities had made the life of the IIOJK people a hell.

Hurriyat leaders said that anger among the Kashmiris particularly youth against the Indian atrocities is growing day by day. They strongly condemned India’s attempts to erase the Muslim-majority identity of IIOJK, turning the entire occupied territory into a military garrison and depriving the Kashmiris of their basic rights and freedoms.

They called upon the UN Secretary General and international human rights organizations to take steps to save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

The meeting condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariati, Fehmeeda Sufi, Naheeda Nasreen, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Showkat Hakeem, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and Abdul Rasheed Lone and paid glowing tributes to their resolve for the ongoing freedom movement.

The meeting was attended by Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nisar Mirza, Abdul Majeed Mir, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shamim Shaal and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...