APHC vows to continue freedom struggle despite ongoing crackdown

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmir freedom movement will continue despite the ongoing Modi-led fascist Indian government’s large-scale crackdown operation against the Hurriyat leadership.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the arrest of scores of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists and youth during massive crackdown operations in length and breadth of the territory. The spokesman said that the Kashmir movement under the dynamic leadership of APHC is mainly run by the Kashmiri youth and students. It cannot be suppressed, the statement added, even if the entire leadership is put behind the bars. He said that New Delhi was all set to conduct massive arrest spree to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle, but reiterated that the Kashmiris were ready to give every sacrifice to secure their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Imtiaz Reshi in their statements also denounced the arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and other Hurriyat leaders and said that the Modi government would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Khan Sopori said that Modi regime has created an uncertain situation by arresting Hurriyat leadership. Shabbir Ahmed Dar said the large scale arrests and raids manifest the frustration of occupiers as their election drama has miserably failed to hoodwink the international opinion. Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui termed the fresh arrest spree of pro-freedom leaders and activists as an act of political victimization and harassment.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General drew his attention towards the deteriorating HR situation in occupied Kashmir. It said that violence and state terrorism is remorselessly being used by India as a matter of official policy to punish Kashmiris who are demanding their legitimate right of self-determination.

