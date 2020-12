Jammu, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) has expressed anguish over the arrest spree unleashed by authorities terming it as colonial treatment of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued in Jammu, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA), Aquib Wani said that Kashmir is the only territory in the world which has been turned into an open prison where respect for the rights and liberties is almost zero.

