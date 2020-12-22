Demand for action against established HR violator—India

#UNBodyReactsToIndianBrutalities

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political activists, civil society members and human rights defenders have called upon the international community to pay heed to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian occupational forces’ personnel.

The activists on condition of hiding their identity fearing reprisal from Modi-led fascist Indian government in their media interviews said that global rights bodies have been documenting abuses committed by Indian troops in IIOJK. They cited two successive reports released by UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018 and 2019 on HR violations in Kashmir and demanded legal action against the perpetrators of inhuman actions against innocent Kashmiri people.

It is worth mentioning here that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had condemned India for arbitrary detentions, torture and ill-treatment of the Kashmiris by its occupational troops and had sought New Delhi’s response in that regard.

The activists while denouncing the arrests of APHC working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed from their residences in Srinagar, last evening, said that India is an established HR violator and is trampling the Kashmiris’ rights with impunity.

They maintained that victimization of minorities based on their ethnicity and religious identity has exposed India’s so-called secular face, and time has come to hold New Delhi responsible for its crimes against humanity, particularly in IIOJK.

