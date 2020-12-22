Archive: Current Month

December 2020
IIOJK court dismisses Shopian fake encounter petition

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, High Court, today, dismissed the Public Interest Litigation related to Shopian fake encounter in which three innocent youth were killed by Indian troops in July, this year.

The court asked the applicants to approach toothless National Human Rights Commission if they have any grievance of human rights violation.

The PIL was filed by one Sandeep Mawa through his advocate Salih Pirzada seeking investigation by appropriate investigating agency and for registering of FIR into the matter.

The petition was filed after the fake encounter on July 20 this year resulting in the killing of three youth namely Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Abrar and Imtiaz Ahmad all residents of Rajouri district.

The petitioner Mawa was seeking quashing of investigation initiated by J&K Police into the matter and entrusting it to an appropriate investigation agency.


