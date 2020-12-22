India stages election drama to mislead world: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement was held in Srinagar, which was presided over by APHC leader and party Chairman Khawaja Firdous. The meeting reviewed the current situation in the occupied territory.

Khawaja Firdous while addressing the meeting termed the holding of election drama in the name of District Development Council as a futile exercise. He said that Kashmiri people had rejected these elections and added that India had staged them to deceive the international community.

The APHC leader condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and innocent youth during raids by Indian occupational troops on their houses. Khawaja Firdous said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distorting the demography of Jammu and Kashmir in Israeli-style to implement the RSS and Hindutva agenda to convert Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority. He said that in this regard, India has also planned to build military colonies in Budgam district and elsewhere in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and India had no right to build military colonies in the disputed land. He also condemned the eviction of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities from their homes.

Expressing grave concern over the plight of Hurriyat leaders and workers detained in various Indian jails, he demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees.

Khawaja Firdous referring to the Indian shelling on a vehicle in Azad Kashmir said that when the vehicles of the UN observer mission were not safe what to talk of the situation ordinary Kashmiri people. He asked the international community to abandon its double standards and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per wishes of Kashmiris.

The meeting was attended by Pir Hilal, Shoaib Butt and other party officer-bearers and members.

Like this: Like Loading...