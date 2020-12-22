Archive: Current Month

JKMM leader among three arrested by troops in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested three Kashmiris including Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information, Abdul Rasheed Lone.

The troops arrested Rasheed Lone during a raid on his Nageen residence in Srinagar, early this morning. The troops also harassed the inmates.

In another incident, the troops arrested two youth during a cordon and search operation in Tongdounu area of Kulgam district. The troops claimed that the youth were arrested after a brief gunfight during a cordon and search operation in the area.


