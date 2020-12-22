Journalists protest against IIOJK authorities’ attitude

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, journalists representing different media associations on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest in Bandipora against the authorities’ attitude towards the fraternity, particularly during the staged District Development Council elections.

Denouncing the treatment meted out to the fraternity, the President of Bandipora Journalist Association, Mohammad Syed Beigh criticized the authorities for discouraging media persons to cover the election drama. “There are no proper arrangements for the media and we are being made to move from pillar to post from early morning.”

The protesting journalists said it was a crude joke that the administration had provided them with a TV running a news channel, as part of their arrangements for them to cover the vote counting.

The associations of both Sumbal and Bandipora journalists registered a strong protest against the administration.

Meanwhile, President of Sumbal Media Association Inayat Hajini said, “It is a shame and we strongly protest this attitude.” He said they have walked out from the counting center with a view that the media gets better treatment in future and is treated as the fourth pillar of democracy in literal sense.

