Pakistan gave dossier on Indian sponsored terrorism to world: FM

Multan, December 22 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has given the dossier regarding Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan to the International World.

Addressing media in Multan , he said that Pakistan will take decisions according to its own interests.

He said that India always tried to harm Pakistan whenever it got the chance.

He said that India has made discriminatory laws for Minorities due to which minorities residing in India are in deep trouble.

While talking about his recent visit, he added that Pakistan shares cordial relations with UAE and Saudi Arabia so they believe that India cannot be the alternate of Pakistan.

He said that he listened and understood UAE stance regarding establishing ties with Israel.

He maintained that Pakistan has developed uniform policy regarding establishing ties with Israel that it will not recognize Israel until a peaceful solution of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PDM is divided regarding giving resignations from the National and Provincial Assemblies.

