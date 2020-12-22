PM tells Shehryar Afridi to do extensive lobbying on Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, December 22 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi to initiate lobbying and interactions with parliamentary cacuses and relevant forums on Kashmir.

During in a one on one meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s House, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Shehryar Afridi on the initiatives taken by the committee to help build a national narrative on Kashmir.

Afridi informed the Prime Minister that Kashmir Committee had expanded the scope of its cooperation with relevant stakeholders to increase public awareness on Kashmir and new prongs had been added to the national discourse and debate on Kashmir. He briefed on the formation of advisory boards on culture, technology, tourism, sports, academia and others to help include new prongs to the Kashmir debate to expose the Indian illegality colonialisation of Kashmir.

The prime minister lauded the steps taken by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and gave him some new guidelines to promote awareness on the Kashmir dispute.

