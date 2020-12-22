Pro-freedom posters appear in Srinagar, others areas

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have once again appeared in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to wage a united freedom struggle against the Indian occupation of their motherland.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. JKPL Chief Organizer Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan and Coordinator Shaikh Nazir Ahmad in their joint statement said the Kashmiris ‘ struggle is for just demand of freedom from Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir .

The unresolved Kashmir dispute, they said, is the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the South Asian region and the UN should take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The leaders said that the so-called election drama is not a solution adding that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for the just cause of freedom and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

