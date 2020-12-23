APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest outside UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 23 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference staged a protest demonstration outside the United Nations office in Islamabad, today, against increasing Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters strongly condemned the incident of firing on a UN vehicle in Chakoti sector on the Line of Control and said that India deliberately targeted the vehicle so that the UN officials could not be informed about the plight of the people affected by the Indian firing.

The participants on the occasion condemned Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that India was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in the occupied territory but the Kashmiri people would never allow it to succeed in its nefarious intentions. They said that India was committing genocide in IIOJK by martyring the Kashmiri youth.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India was keen to change the geographical composition of Kashmir. They said that the Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for the freedom cause. They expressed concern over the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists in IIOJK and said that the APHC was committed to carry the freedom movement to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

The Hurriyat leaders called on the United Nations, the international community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian attempts to change the demography in IIOJK, the genocide of Kashmiri youth and growing human rights violations.

The leaders presented a memorandum, addressed to the Secretary General, to the UN Office, urging him to take notice of the Indian Army’s firing on the UN vehicle and officials along the LoC as well as the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Among those who participated in the protest included Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Haji Sultan Butt, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Raja Shaheen, Mir Tahir Masood, Hassan-Al-Bana, Dawood Yousuf Zai, Shafi Dar, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Butt, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Mian Muzaffar and Imtiaz Wani.

