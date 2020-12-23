Arrest of Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir denounced

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah, has strongly condemned the arrest of APHC Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and Molvi Bashir Ahmed.

Firdous Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the arrest of Kashmiri political leaders reflected the undemocratic approach of the Indian authorities. He said at a time when most of the leaders are already behind the bars, the Modi regime is attempting to further muzzle the voice of the people of IIOJK.

Firdous Shah demanded immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

