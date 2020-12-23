Devinder Singh Behl joins farmers’ protest in New Delhi

New Delhi, December 23 (KMS): A Jammu-based delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman Devinder Singh Behl is participating in a sit-in protest in New Delhi to show solidarity with Indian farmers.

Indian farmers are protesting against the so-called agricultural laws, passed by Narendra Modi government.

Devinder Singh while talking to media persons during the sit-in in New Delhi said that Modi government has brought the laws to usurp the land of farmers. He said that he had come to show solidarity with the farmers and would present there till the issue was resolved.

Replying to a question about Kashmir, Devinder Singh Behl said, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi has robbed the Kashmiris of their rights by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A on August 05, 2019. He said that the Indian government had abolished the special status of IIOJK to change the demography of the territory. He said that India had virtually turned Kashmir into a military garrison and held the Kashmiri people hostage.

Devinder Singh Behl said that the fascist Modi government has imposed restrictions on social media, internet, newspapers and other means of communication in IIOJK. He said that Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs were being targeted by the communal regime not only in IIOJK but also all across India.

Like this: Like Loading...