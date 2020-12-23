Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

People gave clear verdict against last year’s decision: Omar

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that the DDC poll verdict is loud and clear that August 5, 2019 decision of India is not acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing workers at NC headquarters in Srinagar, Omar said that the world community can’t be befooled anymore that Kashmiris support New Delhi’s move of stripping the territory’s special status.

He said, there is no denying the fact that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has won the DDC elections with huge majority.

“The DDC poll verdict is loud and clear that August 5, 2019 decision of scrapping the Article 370 was not acceptable to people of J&K,” Omar said as. He said that now that the BJP is not able to digest the reality.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: