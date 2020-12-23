Archive: Current Month

Six more Kashmiri youth arrested during raids in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces arrested six more Kashmiri youth during raids in Tral and Sangam areas of Islamabad district, today.

The raids were jointly conducted by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force. The detained youth were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Butt, Umer Jabar Dar, Suhail Ahmad Butt, Sameer Ahmad Lone, Mohammad Amin Khan and Rafiq Ahmad Khan.

Cases against the detained youth were registered in Police Station Tral and investigation has been initiated, police said.


